Guwahati: As rail and road link connectivity in several regions of Assam remain disrupted due to the grim flood situation, the state government on Thursday launched an emergency flight service between Silchar and Guwahati. The flight service has been created under the UDAAN scheme at a subsidized rate, through the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) due to the sudden spike in airfares.Also Read - Assam Floods: Heavy Downpour Wreaks Havoc, Over 6 Lakh Affected Across 27 Districts | Key Points

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed that the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC) would sign an MoU with Fly Big Airlines in this regard. Also Read - Passenger Train in Haflong Station Topples As Flash Flood Wreaks Havoc in Assam, Disturbing Visuals Emerge | Watch

The government will provide the flight facility at Rs 3,000 through the ATDC. As approved by the Assam Cabinet, the ATDC will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in this regard with Fly Big airline, which is already providing regional connectivity in Assam and North-East states, an official notification read. Also Read - Assam Floods Affect Over 4 Lakh: Several Dead, Road, Rail Links Cut Off as Incessant Rain, Landslides Wreak Havoc in State

The tickets for this special flight will be available at dedicated counters at DC’s Cachar office and ATDC’s Paltan Bazar headquarters in Guwahati. Passengers can book flights through the contact number- 8135902973/8638023921. They can book tickets and pay online through UPI apps to 8135902973.

The flight service will begin on Friday (May 20) at 5 pm from Guwahati to Silchar and at 6.20 pm from Silchar to Guwahati.