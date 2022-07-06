Assam: India is no stranger to floods. Every year, the monsoon systems that provide essential rainfall to

the subcontinent bring with them bouts of extremely heavy rains, where entire cities and even states reel under the wrath of mother nature. However, these instances of extremely heavy rain are often somewhat short lived, and are often dealt with by the authorities, especially in big cities.Also Read - Assam Floods: Situation Improves; Over 22 Lakh People Affected, Toll Rises to 174

This increased governmental competence, when paired with ever improving infrastructure, is helping many cities deal with floods effectively and swiftly. Also Read - Massive Fire Breaks Out in Assam's Karbi Anglong, Properties Worth Lakhs Gutted

However, Assam seems to be an anomaly in this situation, as every year, distressing stories emerge from the drenched state during the monsoon months, with graphic videos indicating the sheer extent of the damage that the rains cause. So why is it that this northeastern state falls prey to the rain gods annually? Also Read - Rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Arrive In Goa, To Depart For Mumbai In Few Hours

The geography of Assam, alongside the rate of development in the state, provides a perfect mix

of conditions for a disaster. The entire state is vulnerable to erosion, caused by the Brahmaputra

river that flows through it. Assam has massive deposits of the Brahmaputra river’s water flowing

at very slow rates due to the low lying and flat nature of the state.

Furthermore, the valleys surrounding the river act like funnels to channel all rainfall that falls on it into the river, causing it to swell to dangerous levels. Alongside this, Assam has many smaller rivers that branch out of the Brahmaputra flowing through the state, further increasing the reach of the flooding that occurs during the rains. When coupled with a factor such as Global Warming, which is aggravating the intensity of rainfall in tropical regions of the world, Assam ends up playing host to devastating floods.

But why do these floods end up being so devastating on such a widespread level?

Well, the answer always lies in geography. Assam is a largely rural state, with 85.9% of the

population situated in rural areas. Therefore, farming is vital to the economy of the state and the

livelihood of its citizens. However, the lifeline for farmers in Assam is the Brahmaputra river and

its many tributaries, as the river provides fertile soil for crops to be grown along its banks.

The problem arises when we take a look at where the farmers are situated. Often, their houses,

farms and places of work are all along the banks of the river. Due to the density of rivers in the

state, the arrival of monsoon means widespread flooding as nearly every river bursts its banks

after a heavy bout of rain.

This makes everything that is situated on the banks of these rivers highly prone to erosion, and as a result of this erosion, entire houses are swept away by gushing monsoon currents. But here is another problem plaguing Assam. Since Assam has so many valleys surrounding its many rivers, the excess water often has nowhere to drain.

As discussed earlier, the water in the rivers in Assam is slow moving due to the low lying nature of the state, and this doesn’t allow the water to drain quickly and effectively. This is why such flooding problems do no arise for neighboring states such as Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh, as they are situated at higher elevations, and have almost all the water from their rivers drain down to low lying states such as Assam.

Rescue efforts are often hindered by standing water that persists for weeks after the rains hit, and is a big reason for why the casualties and injuries from the Assam Floods are often very high.

(Written by Shaurya Sharma)