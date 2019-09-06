New Delhi: In a bid to press its demand for scrapping the final NRC list published on August 31, the Assam unit of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal has called a 12-hour state-wide shutdown on Friday. Besides, the organisation is also demanding the preparation of a fresh citizens register with 1951 as the cut-off year instead of March 24, 1971, as in the case of NRC, its president Dinesh Kalita said in a statement.

Kalita urged the government to settle Hindu refugees who have come here after 1971 in different parts of the country. Furthermore, he accused NRC State Coordinator, Prateek Hajela of conspiring to include names of several lakh Bangladeshis in the final NRC to make them valid Indian citizens.

“We demand constitutional safeguards for the indigenous people of the state and granting of Indian citizenship to all Hindus who have come as refugees to the country … We also demand that the names of all excluded indigenous people of the state Be immediately included in the final NRC. We are committed to ensure a Bangladeshi-free Assam”, he said.

He asserted that Rashtriya Bajrang Dal has chalked out a series of agitational programmes like an indefinite hunger strike. It will also submit a memorandum to the governor on their demands. “We will continue with our agitation till the final NRC is scrapped”, Kalita added.

Over 19 lakh people were excluded from the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam, which was released on Saturday. The list which excluded 19,06,677 people named 3,11,21,004 persons as Indian citizens. The much-awaited list was released online at http://www.nrcassam.nic.in.