Assam Repeals Muslim Marriage Act: What Is Going To Change? | Check Here

The Assam Cabinet unanimously approved repeal of the Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935. Here what will change after the implementation of this order.

Dispur: The Assam Cabinet on Friday approved repealed the ‘Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X and wrote that the move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in the state. He said that the act contained provisions that allow marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages required by the law.

“On February 23, the Assam cabinet made a significant decision to repeal the age-old Assam Muslim Marriages and Divorces Registration Act. This act contained provisions allowing marriage registration even if the bride and groom had not reached the legal ages of 18 and 21, as required by law. This move marks another significant step towards prohibiting child marriages in Assam,” CM Sarma said on X.

