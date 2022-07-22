Guwahati: Assam reported one more death from Japanese Encephalitis, taking the death toll to 38 this month. Fifteen fresh cases also raised the tally to 251 in the state. The new fatality due to the infection was reported from Biswanath district in the last 24 hours, the National Health Mission, Assam said in the press release. The 15 fresh cases of Japanese Encephalitis were recorded in Baksa, Chirang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Nagaon, Jorhat, Charaidew, Sivasagar, Tinsukia and Nalbari.Also Read - Passenger Train Services To Resume In THESE Northeastern States After 70 Days On July 22

Two persons died of the infection on Thursday and 10 such cases were reported. Altogether 251 cases of the disease have been reported in July alone. Also Read - What Is African Swine Fever Detected In Assam, Other Northeastern States | Explained

What Is JEV?

Japanese encephalitis virus (JEV) is the most important cause of viral encephalitis in Asia. It is a mosquito-borne flavivirus, and belongs to the same genus as dengue, yellow fever and West Nile viruses. Also Read - Assam's Cachar District Makes Face Mask Mandatory in Offices, Public Places As COVID Cases Rise. Check Guidelines

The first case of Japanese encephalitis viral disease (JE) was documented in 1871 in Japan. The annual incidence of the clinical disease varies both across and within endemic countries, ranging from 1 to 10 per 1 lakh of population or higher during outbreaks, as per World Health Organization (WHO) website.

What Are The Symptoms?

Most JEV infections are mild (fever and headache) or without apparent symptoms, but approximately 1 in 250 infections results in severe clinical illness. The incubation period is between 4 and 14 days. In children, gastrointestinal pain and vomiting may be the dominant initial symptoms. Severe disease is characterized by rapid onset of high fever, headache, neck stiffness, disorientation, coma, seizures, spastic paralysis and ultimately death.

What Is The Fatality Rate?

The case-fatality rate can be as high as 30 per cent among those with disease symptoms. Of those who survive, 20 per cent to 30 per cent suffer permanent intellectual, behavioural or neurological sequelae such as paralysis, recurrent seizures or the inability to speak.

Safe and effective JE vaccines are available to prevent disease. WHO recommends having strong JE prevention and control activities, including JE immunization in all regions where the disease is a recognized public health priority, along with strengthening surveillance and reporting mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies)