Assam Reports Protests Against Agnipath Scheme: Assam is the latest state from where news of the protest against the Centre's Agnipath scheme for short-term recruitment into the armed forces has been reported, especially in the Nagaon district where on Saturday a group of students agitated against the Centre's move.

The agitating students claimed that the Agnipath scheme is nothing but a 'bluff' which would adversely impact the future of the aspirants looking to serve in the armed forces. They also alleged that the scheme has been introduced to destroy the scope of securing permanent jobs in the armed forces.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Assam Chief Minister had earlier announced that every Agniveer who is a permanent resident of Assam will be directly absorbed into the state police force at the end of their four-year tenure.

Meanwhile, in view of the large-scale agitations leading to damages to railway properties, including the burning of train coaches in Bihar and elsewhere, the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has cancelled a few trains on this route.

Meanwhile, a group of youth in West Bengal protesting against Agnipath, resorted to a unique way of protest on Saturday. They started doing push-ups on railway tracks at Barrackpore railway station in North 24 Parganas district.