New Delhi: The Assam Rifles on Friday apprehended a self-styled Major General of Naga terrorist outfit National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) (NSCN (K)) at Aboi-Mon road in Nagaland. Yanghang alias Mopa was reportedly responsible for the ambush of 40th Assam Rifles soldiers in which two soldiers were killed.

The incident took place on May 25 when two Assam Rifles personnel lost their lives and four others injured. The gunfight with suspected NSCN(K) militants had taken place in Mon area along the Indo-Myanmar border in Nagaland.

Lt Colonel Vincent Patton, the PRO of Inspector General of Assam Rifles, said that suspected militants of the NSCN (K) triggered an IED explosion at around 1.30 PM when a column of Assam Rifles jawans were travelling in two vehicles. Following this incident, an exchange of fire occurred between the paramilitary personnel and the ultras in which the two soldiers were killed. The four other personnel who were injured in the gunfight were evacuated to the Army Hospital in Jorhat in Assam, according to Patton. The health condition of the injured personnel was later reported as stable.

The deceased personnel were identified as Naib Subedar Dina Nath Ram, a junior commissioned officer (JCO), and rifleman Kalidas Sharma. The incident took place near border pillars 147 and 148 along the Indo-Myanmar border, sources said.

In an earlier incident, four jawans of the 40th Assam Rifles were killed and six others injured when the suspected National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang) rebels near Indo-Myanmar border attacked their vehicle. Reports said the rebels attacked the Assam Rifles personnel with grenades and gunfire when they were on their way to fetch river water.

(With agency inputs)