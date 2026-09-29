Assam Rifles jawan killed, 4 injured in action after patrol team attacked in Arunachal

In a shocking incident from India’s North eastern border, an Assam Rifles soldier was killed in action and four others were injured after their patrol was attacked by insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district, along the border with Myanmar. As per media reports, the attack happened at 6.30 am when soldiers of the 21 Assam Rifles were patrolling in an area where border-fencing work was going on.
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