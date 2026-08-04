Assam shocker: 16-year-old girl murdered, 3 teens including lover arrested, family alleges rape

Assam Police have arrested three teenagers, including a 17-year-old, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 16-year-old girl in Hailakandi district.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/news/india/assam-shocker-16-year-old-girl-murdered-3-teens-including-lover-arrested-family-alleges-rape-hailakandi-crime-news-8492985/ Copy

Assam shocker: 16-year-old girl murdered, 3 teens including lover arrested, family alleges rape | Image: X

Assam Shocker: A shocking incident has surfaced from Assam, where a 16-year-old girl was brutally murdered in the Hailakandi district. Police have arrested three teenagers for the alleged rape and murder of the minor girl. Panic has gripped the district following the incident. Police stated that the victim was in a relationship with one of the accused.

What Exactly Happened?

According to investigators, the victim found dead at her home near National Highway-6 in Assam’s Hailakandi district on Saturday night. Parents have alleged that their minor daughter was raped and brutally murdered.

The incident took place at around 11 pm in the Aloichora area on Saturday when the girl’s family was attending a party at a relative’s house.

SIT Formed

Cops said that the five teenagers were detained initially on Sunday but by Monday they had arrested three teenagers. The arrested teenagers aged between 17 and 19. Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to fast-track the investigation.

“One of them is 17-and-a-half years old but considering the brutality of the case, we have appealed to the court to try him as an adult,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Hailakandi, Amitabh Sinha.

Further investigation is underway.

CRPF Jawan Killed 2 Colleagues Then Shoots Himself

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan on Tuesday morning allegedly opened fire on his colleagues and killed two jawans on the spot. He then turned the gun on himself and shot himself dead. The incident took place at the Katimari CRPF camp in Nagaon district, news agency ANI reported, citing CRPF officials.

The deceased jawans have been identified as SI/GD Ramnawal Singh Yadav and HV/GD Vishnu Prasad Baghel. The jawan who sustained bullet injuries in the incident was identified as ASI/Mane Govind Sripul.

What Exactly Happened?

The shooting incident took place at around 7.30 am within the premises of 34 Battalion CRPF camp. The jawan who sustained bullet injuries was rushed to the hospital.

According to police, the shooter was identified as Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI/GD) Ballani Premabaram.

ASP (Crime) of Nagaon district, Abotani Doley, said that the police got information that a firing incident had taken place at 34 Battalion of CRPF, Katimari.

“Immediately, we rushed to the spot, and one ASI, Ballani Premabaram, opened fire, and four casualties are there. Two people died on the spot, one died at the hospital, and one injured person was shifted to Guwahati,” Abotani Doley said.