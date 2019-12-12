New Delhi: Defying curfew imposed in Assam, thousands of protesters came on to the streets on Thursday morning protesting against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. A shocking and gory video of protesters slitting there hand and fingers to ink posters is doing the rounds on social media.

(The video contains graphic element)

This is how people are protesting in Assam against #CAB2019pic.twitter.com/B9zVQLvXzV — (@karmariaz) December 11, 2019

Protest against #CitizenshipAmendmentBill2019 by writing Asaamese letters with their blood and singing Assam’s State song and Chanting “Joi Aai Axom” which means Long Live Assam or Hail Assam or Victory to Assam. #NoToCAB #CABAgainstConstitution #AssamRejectsCAB #AssamAgainstCAB pic.twitter.com/POX69Rlmkl — Rajdip Barua (@Rajdeepthejabaj) December 10, 2019

Since CAB will offer citizenship to minorities (Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis) facing religious persecution in the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, there is a fear that northeast will be flooded with Bengali Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, destroying the ethnicity of the region.