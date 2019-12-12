New Delhi: Defying curfew imposed in Assam, thousands of protesters came on to the streets on Thursday morning protesting against the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019. A shocking and gory video of protesters slitting there hand and fingers to ink posters is doing the rounds on social media.
(The video contains graphic element)
Since CAB will offer citizenship to minorities (Hindus, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis) facing religious persecution in the neighbouring countries of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, there is a fear that northeast will be flooded with Bengali Hindu migrants from Bangladesh, destroying the ethnicity of the region.