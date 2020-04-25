New Delhi: The Assam government on Friday began a drive to bring back students from the state studying in Rajasthan’s Kota even as Chhattisgarh too sent buses to bring back its students from the town, famous all over the country for its engineering and medical coaching institutes. Also Read - Kota Students Row: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren Questions Centre, Objects to 'One Nation, 2 Sets of Rules'

Notably, after Uttar Pradesh became the first state to bring back its students from Kota, five other states-Madhya Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh, too, asked for and received permission to bring back students from their respective states.

Of these, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat have already brought back their students. Haryana is yet another state that has already evacuated its students.

On Friday, 391 students from Assam began a road journey by 17 sleeper buses, and are expected to reach the Assam-West Bengal border by Sunday morning. Eight Assam Police personnel are escorting the students back to their home state.

Chhattisgarh, meanwhile, sent yesterday 75 AC buses to bring back over 2,000 students back to the state. The buses are expected to reach Kota by 5 PM on Saturday.

On the other hand, Bihar, which lashed out at the UP government for its move, which, it said, ‘would defeat the purpose of the lockdown,’ maintained its stand in the Patna High Court, saying that while ‘it was sensitive to the plight of the stranded students, bringing them back would amount to violating lockdown guidelines.’

The Bihar government has come under fire for its refusal to bring back its students-over 12,000 in number-from Kota.

Notably, the move to bring back students stranded in Kota back to their respective states gathered momentum after they launched #SendUsBackHome campaign on Twitter. The students were stranded there due to the nationwide lockdown.