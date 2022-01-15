Guwahati: In view of the continuous surge in COVID-19 cases, those not fully vaccinated will be prohibited from entering public places in Assam from Sunday. Addressing media, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday ruled out the possibility of lockdown in the state, yet, but said masks and proof of double dose of vaccination would be a must for entering public spaces like courts, hotels, and markets, among other places. Also Read - Assam CM Demands Punjab CM Channi's Arrest For 'Conspiracy' Behind PM's Security Breach

“Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must,” said Sarma. Also Read - Assam Government Appoints Olympic Medallist Lovlina Borgohain As Deputy Superintendent of Police

Those not fully vaccinated will not be allowed to enter public places like district courts, hotels, markets etc. from tomorrow. There is no situation of a lockdown in Assam yet, but wearing a mask is a must: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma pic.twitter.com/cO0NySz8R8 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

Also Read - Assam Govt Relaxes Night Curfew Timings Ahead of Magh Bihu. Details Here

On January 7, Assam government had announced curbs in view of third COVID wave in the state and imposed a night curfew from 10pm to 6am.

All schools up to Class VIII in Kamrup-Metropolitan district and up to Class V in all other districts were also closed on January 8, untill further order. Restaurants are to be allowed to operate at 100 per cent seating capacity with fully vaccinated persons only.

Under the current guidelines, all people who received only single dose of COVID vaccine or are non-vaccination have to go under compulsory COVID test at airports and railway stations in the state. The order includes all under 15 years of age as well.