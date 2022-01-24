Guwahati: Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in Assam, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government on Monday, issued an order tightening restrictions to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state and banned the entry of non-vaccinated people to public places, except hospitals. As per the new order, the citizens are asked to carry proof of vaccination while going to public places. These restrictions will come into effect from 6 am on January 25.Also Read - Assam Govt To Confer Ratan Tata With State’s Highest Civilian Award ‘Asom Baibhav’ Tomorrow

“The status of COVID-19 in the state has again been reviewed and it has been observed that the number of COVID-19 cases has been gradually increasing over the last few days thereby increasing the positivity rate,” Officiating Chief Secretary P K Borthakur said in the order. Accordingly, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued a new set of guidelines, which are to be followed to arrest the spread of COVID-19, and it will remain in force until further order. Also Read - Assam Police Platoon Commander Result 2021 Out on slprbassam.in | Download Via Direct Link Given Here

Other Key Points of the order

Physical classes in “all schools up to class 8 in all districts” have been suspended.

The government has directed the authorities to ensure all such educational institutions migrate to virtual options until further orders.

Classes in schools have been allowed “on alternate days for class IX and above” in all districts.

“All educational institutions including schools/colleges/universities shall continue to provide quality virtual options,” the new order said.

The ASDMA said non-vaccinated people will not be allowed to enter public places, except hospitals

“All people are required to carry proof of being fully vaccinated while visiting public places/spaces. The owners of public/private establishments shall be responsible for ensuring that only those entrants who are fully vaccinated are allowed inside and this has to be done scrupulously by checking their vaccination status.

“Failure to do so shall attract penal action,” the government order added.

Night curfew has been imposed in the state from 10 pm to 6 am.

Workplaces and businesses have been directed to shit before 9 pm daily.

Takeaways of food items from restaurants, dhabas and other eateries is allowed till 10 Pm

(With PTI inputs) Also Read - Will Assam Impose Stern Covid Curbs Amid Current Situation? Here's What CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Said