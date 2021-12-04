Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced names of 19 personalities for 3 newly instituted awards Asom Baibhav, Asom Sourav and Asom Gourav. The chief minister said the awards will be given to honour their exemplary services towards society. According to the chief minister, industrialist and philanthropist Ratan Tata has been accorded Asom Baibhav, and Olympic medalist Lovlina Borgohain will get Asom Sourav award.Also Read - Assam Govt Releases Guidelines For Chhath Puja And Raas Festival | Complete SOPs Here

While Tata's name had already been announced for the state's highest civilian award Assam Baibhav' on Thursday, Sarma declared the awardees for Assam Saurav' and Assam Gaurav' at a press conference.

"Through the awards, we want to recognise the contributions of these people to the society through their work," he said.

Giving details, the chief minister said the awards will be conferred on Asom Divas, celebrated on December 2 to commemorate the rule of Swargadeo Chaolung Sukapha, who founded the Ahom dynasty in Assam, which ruled the state for 600 years.

Full list of awardees:

He added this time, the awards will be given on January 24, 2022.

Ratan Tata was named as the recipient of the Assam Baibhav’ award for his contribution towards cancer care facilities in the state.

Among the five persons to be honoured with Assam Saurav’ are Olympian medallist Lovlina Borgohain, artist Neel Pawan Baruah and National Health Mission state director Lakhsmanan S.

Prof Kamalendu Deb Krori and Dr Dipak Chand Jain will also be awarded with Assam Saurav’ for their contributions in the field of education and business management, respectively.

The recipients of Assam Gaurav’ include Munindra Nath Ngatey, who has been in-charge of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the state, Dr Basanta Hazarika, among those at the forefront in the fight against the virus since the start of the pandemic, ANM nurse Namita Kalita and ASHA worker Bornita Momin.

Kalita has so far administered nearly one lakh Covid vaccines, the highest number of jabs given by an individual during the pandemic, while Momin had successfully vaccinated Phuloguri Garo Gaon in Sonitpur district by creating awareness and overcoming superstitious beliefs of villagers.

The chief minister said the Assam Baibhav’ award carries a cash component of Rs 5 lakh, the Assam Saurav’ Rs 4 lakh and Assam Gaurav’ Rs 3 lakh.

Moreover, the government will bear the cost of treatment up to Rs 2 lakh annually of all the awardees in case of hospitalisation. They will receive free accommodation at Assam Bhawans and will be invited guests at government functions, he added.

The Assam Saurav’ will have three recipients and Assam Gaurav’ – 15. This year, there has been some changes and we are honouring five persons with Assam Saurav’ and hence, the number of awardees in the Assam Gaurav’ category has come down to 13, he said.