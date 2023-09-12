Assam To Get 79 Sub-Districts, Existing Civil Sub-Divisions Will Cease To Exist WIE

The headquarters of the sub-districts will be in its central location or any other appropriate place to be decided by the district commissioners, the notification said.

The delegation of power will be decided in due course of time. (Image: batori24.com)

79 Sub-Districts Approved For Assam: Gulab Chand Kataria, the Governor of Assam has given his approval for the creation of 79 sub-districts, according to an official notification issued on Tuesday.

The official notification further said that the sub-divisions, to be known as sub-districts, have been created for administrative expediency and to derive maximum synergy, productivity, and efficiency at the grassroot level adding that the geographical limits of the sub-districts shall be co-terminus with the boundaries of the legislative constituencies.

The existing civil sub-divisions, except those in Bodoland territorial districts and Sixth Schedule autonomous districts, will cease to exist with immediate effect. The powers and functions of the newly created sub-divisions will be the same as those of the existing sub-divisions at present, it said.

The delegation of power will be decided in due course of time, the notification said.

The state’s council of ministers had earlier given its approval for the creation of sub-districts.

(With PTI inputs)

