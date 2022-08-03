Bongaigaon: At least eight labourers sustained injuries, of which three are reported to be in a serious condition, after an under-construction roof collapsed at Assam’s Bongaigaon Railway Station. The incident took place when the overhead shed collapsed around 5.45 PM as a group of labourers were working underneath it, Bongaigaon Superintendent of Police Swapnaneel Deka said.Also Read - Assam May Face LPG Shortage as Transporters Across State Go On Indefinite Strike From Monday

"The overhead shed lost balance while being fitted. Altogether eight labourers have been injured. The condition of three is serious and they have been admitted to a private hospital, while the remaining five are undergoing treatment in the civil hospital," Deka told PTI from the spot.

Assam | Eight labourers got injured after an under-construction roof collapsed at Bongaigaon railway station yesterday Of the 8 injured, three are in serious condition and have been admitted to a private hospital: Swapnaneel Deka, SP Bongaigaon pic.twitter.com/vgGOH6SzLR — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2022

A firm, Tribeni Constructions, was undertaking the work on a contractual basis and no official of the company was present during the accident.