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What does Assams Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill say on live-in relationships? Heres what we know

What does Assam’s Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill say on live-in relationships? Here’s what we know

Discover how Assam’s new Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill mandates the registration of live-in relationships to protect partners and children.

CM Himanta Sarma| Image: ANI

Assam Uniform Civil Code: Weeks after the election of a new government in Assam, the state is stepping into uncharted legal territory. With the tabling of the historic Uniform Civil Code (UCC) Bill on May 25, the state is set to introduce a first-of-its-kind statutory framework that makes registering live-in relationships compulsory. Aimed at protecting partners and children, the sweeping legislation introduced by the Hemant-led BJP government standardizes personal laws across communities. Here is everything you need to know about this major policy shift as Assam’s pushes towards implementing UCC gathered momentum.

Key provisions of Assam Uniform Civil Code covering live-in relationships?

The proposed Assam Uniform Civil Code (UCC) bill introduces several key provisions aimed at standardizing personal laws:

Live-in Relationship Registration: It mandates the compulsory registration of live-in relationships. A dedicated administrative framework, including the appointment of registrars, will be established to oversee these registrations alongside marriages and divorces.

Legal Protections: The legislation aims to create a legal safety net for women and children in cases of desertion within live-in arrangements. It also ensures a uniform inheritance system, securing legal rights for children born out of these unions. Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Demographic Exemptions: Scheduled Tribes, who constitute 12.45% of Assam’s population according to the 2011 census, are entirely exempted from the bill’s provisions. The census data also notes that Muslims comprise 34.22% of the state’s population.

Pending Details: Specific operational details, including compliance timelines, penalties for non-registration, required documentation, and verification protocols are not yet available in the currently tabled version.

These granular aspects are expected to be clarified once the complete text is publicly released and debated on May 27.

What CM Himanta Sarma said on UCC Bill in Assam Assembly

The Chief Minister later took to social media platform X to describe the move as a significant step towards initiating a formal and comprehensive discussion on the need for a Uniform Civil Code in the state.

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“On behalf of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa, Hon’ble Minister Shri Atul Bora tabled the Uniform Civil Code Bill 2026 in the Assam Legislative Assembly today,” the office of the Chief Minister mentioned.

CM Sarma further stated that the introduction of the Bill in the Assembly would pave the way for an “on record discussion” on why the UCC is necessary and how it aligns with the vision of the country’s founding fathers.

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