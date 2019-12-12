New Delhi: Union Minister Rameshwar Teli on Thursday revealed that his uncle’s shop was set on fire and the boundary wall of his own residence in Dibrugarh was set on fire late last night, as violent protests erupted in Assam against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

Speaking to news agency ANI, who is also the BJP’s Dibrugarh Lok Sabha MP said, “My uncle’s shop was set on fire and the boundary wall of my house was also damaged by protestors, last night around 11 PM. I appeal to the people of Assam to maintain peace.”

“I am an Assamese, I will not do anything that may hurt the people of Assam. I want to assure everyone that the Citizenship Amendment Bill that has been passed will not affect the culture and language of Assam,” he further said.

Besides Teli, the residence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, also in Dibrugarh, was attacked by the anti-CAB protesters. Earlier in the day, Sonowal was also left stranded at Guwahati Airport as agitators went on a rampage across the state’s largest city.

As a result of the massive violence, indefinite curfew has been imposed in both Guwahati and Dibrugarh, and Army columns deployed in both the cities. Additionally, internet services were suspended in 10 districts for 24 hours, from 7 PM last night. The violence has also resulted in the cancellation of train and air services to the state.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a tweet, assured the people that they should not be worried as no one would take away their culture and rights.

I want to assure my brothers and sisters of Assam that they have nothing to worry after the passing of #CAB. I want to assure them- no one can take away your rights, unique identity and beautiful culture. It will continue to flourish and grow. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 12, 2019

The CAB, which was passed by the Lok Sabha on Monday, was passed by Rajya Sabha, too, last night.