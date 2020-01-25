New Delhi: Sharjeel Imam, a former student of Jawaharlal Nehru University and Shaheen Bagh Coordination committee chief has stoked a controversy by allegedly saying that Assam will be carved out of India. Speaking at ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, Imam, said that their aim is to cut Assam and North East from India.

Referring to the Chicken Neck – the strategic corridor which connects India with the Northeast – the former JNU student also asked Muslims to join in large numbers and block the railway tracks and roads. “Put so much (unclear) on the road that they cannot even remove it for a month. It is our responsibility to isolate Assam from India, then only they will listen to us”, Imam said.

Taking to Twitter, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra also shared the alleged video of the former JNU student wherein Imam can be seen instigating Muslims to ‘use their anger productively’.

दोस्तों शाहीन बाग़ की असलियत देखें:

१)असम को इंडिया से काट कर अलग करना हमारी ज़िम्मेदारी

२)”Chicken Neck” मुसलमानो का है

३)इतना मवाद डालो पटरी पे की इंडिया की फ़ौज Assam जा ना सके

४)सारे ग़ैर मुसलमानो को मुसलमानों के शर्त पर ही आना होगा

If this is not ANTI NATIONAL then what is? pic.twitter.com/kgxl3GLwx1 — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, Assam’s BJP-led coalition government has said that it will file a case against Imam for his alleged controversial remarks. Speaking to reporters, Assam’s Finance Minister Sarma asserted that the statement has been made to create a law and order situation in the state. (Assam).

“State government has taken cognizance of this seditious statement. This statement is aimed to create a law and order situation in the state of Assam. So, on this statement, state government has decided to register a case against this particular individual. We are going to pursue this case and bring this person under law so that he can be punished,” a portal quoted the Assam minister as saying.