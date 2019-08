New Delhi: A woman from Sonitpur district of Assam allegedly committed suicide by jumping into a well on receiving fake information that her name did not make the final list of National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Rumours have been floating regarding the final list of NRC that will be published today. The Assam Police had appealed to the people to not spread rumours as it has caused panic amongst the citizens. Many people in the past have also committed suicide on hearing such fake news.