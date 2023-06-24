Home

Assam’s First Underwater Tunnel To Come Up Under Brahmaputra Soon | Read Full Plan Here

This will be northeast India's first-ever rail-road tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said Assam’s first underwater tunnel to be constructed between Numaligarh and Gohpur at a cost of Rs 6,000 crores. He added that the tenders in this regard will open next month. This will be northeast India’s first-ever rail-road tunnel under the Brahmaputra river.

While addressing a public gathering, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I have a dream, will it be possible to construct a tunnel under Brahmaputra which can accommodate both rails as well as motor.”

Assam's first underwater tunnel to be constructed between Numaligarh and Gohpur at a cost of Rs 6000 crores, tenders to open next month: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Video source: HB Sarma/Twitter) pic.twitter.com/i9Wb4GZQcV — ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2023

He further asserted that the high command in Delhi asked him if it was feasible to construct a tunnel under the Brahmaputra.

After discussion with the Centre and with an estimated cost of Rs 6,000 crore it was decided to construct a rail-road underwater tunnel between Gohpur and Numaligarh.

The Assam chief minister stated that the first tender will open on July 4, 2023. He also added that for the preparation of the DIPR for land selection and if everything goes as per plan, the construction of this project will start during his tenure.

Interestingly, PM Modi has already approved the project to bring the north and south of Brahmaputra closer.

