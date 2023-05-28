Home

News

India

Assam’s First Vande Bharat Express To Be Flagged Off By PM Modi Tomorrow

Assam’s First Vande Bharat Express To Be Flagged Off By PM Modi Tomorrow

Vande Bharat will cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey.

A view of the Vande Bharat Express at Guwahati Railway Station, in Guwahati on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off Assam’s first Vande Bharat Express on Monday at 12 noon via video conferencing.

The state-of-the-art Vande Bharat Express will provide the people of the region with the means to travel with speed and comfort. It will also boost tourism in the region. Connecting Guwahati with New Jalpaiguri, the train will help save about an hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

You may like to read

Vande Bharat will cover the journey in 5 hrs 30 mins, while the current fastest train takes 6 hrs 30 mins to cover the same journey.

Trending Now

Prime Minister will also dedicate 182 Route Kms of newly electrified sections. This will help provide pollution-free transportation with trains running at a higher speed and reduced running time of trains. It will also open the doors for trains running on electric traction to enter Meghalaya.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate a newly constructed DEMU/MEMU shed at Lumding in Assam. This new facility will be helpful for maintaining DEMU rakes operating in this region, leading to better operational feasibility.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES