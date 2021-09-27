Guwahati: Judima, a home-made rice wine of Assam’s Dimasa tribe has become the first traditional brew in all of northeast to bag a geographical indication (GI) tag. Judima wine is an essential tradition in the life and culture of the Dimasa tribals, who mainly inhabit Dimapur in Nagaland besides Cachar, Karbi Anglong, and Dima Hasao districts of Assam.Also Read - Extra Fees Collected From SC, ST Students In Tamil Nadu Refunded: Government Tells High Court

Made from sticky rice, which is steamed and mixed with traditional herbs, the wine has a distinct sweet taste and takes around one week to prepare. It can be stored for years.

Ahead of staking a claim for GI tag, the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) had relied on historical backgrounds while carrying out the drink's documentation. The varsity worked in close coordination with the Youth Association for Development and Empowerment (YADEM) of Dima Hasao district.

According to reports, Scientists Dr Kishore Kumar Sharma, Dr Gargi Sharma and Dr S Maibongsa of the AAU and Dr Uttam Baithari, a professor of the Gauhati University, were involved in the application and documentation of Judima.

Many fruits, horticultural and agricultural products of the northeastern states have already got the GI tags for their speciality but it is for the first time, that a wine has received this marking.

Last week, Manipur’s Tamenglong orange and Hathei chilli, grown in the hill districts of Tamenglong and Ukhrul respectively, were granted GI tag. Back in 2007, the ginger of Karbi Anglong was awarded GI tag.

(With inputs from agencies)