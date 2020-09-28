Guwahati: Former Chief Minister of Assam and the only woman to have served on the post, Syeda Anwara Taimur, passed away on Monday after a prolonged illness at the age of 84 in Australia.

Taimur was a leader of the Indian National Congress party in Assam and a member of the All India Congress Committee.

A four-time MLA, Taimur briefly served as the Chief Minister of Assam from December 6, 1980, to June 30, 1981. She was elected to the Assam Assembly in 1972, 1978, 1983, and 1991. Taimur was the Public Works Department (PWD) minister of Assam from 1983 to 1985.

As soon as the news of her death broke out, Assam’s serving Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took to Twitter to pay his condolences. “Saddened by the sudden demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Syeda Anwara Taimur. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family members and well-wishers,” Sonowal wrote.

Saddened by the sudden demise of former Chief Minister of Assam, Syeda Anwara Taimur. Praying for the departed soul, I offer my heartfelt condolences to her family members and well-wishers. — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 28, 2020

“A big loss for us all as former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur breathed her last. An able administrator and affable people’s person, Syeda Mam was the only woman CM of Assam. A 4-term MLA, she had an illustrious political career spanning over 4 decades. My prayers & condolences (Sic),” Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.



A big loss for us all as former CM Syeda Anwara Taimur breathed her last. An able administrator and affable people's person, Syeda Mam was the only woman CM of Assam. A 4-term MLA, she had an illustrious political career spanning over 4 decades. My prayers & condolences 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8FSDy0wle2 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 28, 2020

Taimur had been residing with her son in Australia for several years. As per reports, she had been suffering from health complications for a long time.