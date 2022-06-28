New Delhi: Fact-checking website Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair was arrested by the Delhi Police on Monday for allegedly hurting religious sentiments through one of his tweets, reported news agencies. Earlier this month, a case against Zubair was registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, language etc.) and 295A (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), K P S Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Cell), said.Also Read - Who is Draupadi Murmu? NDA's Presidential Face Against Opposition's Yashwant Sinha

The Alt News co-founder was arrested in connection with one of his recent tweets that had a questionable image with a purpose to deliberately insult the god of a particular religion, the DCP said. Police said the case was registered on the complaint of a Twitter user who accused Zubair of hurting religious sentiments. Meanwhile, Alt News co-founder Pratik Sinha alleged that Zubair was arrested in a case for which no notice was given by the police, which is mandatory under law for the sections under which he has been held. Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Won't be Summoned on Wednesday, ED Questioning to be Completed Today

Opposition leaders, including former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, slammed the BJP-led central government over Zubair’s arrest. “Every person exposing BJP’s hate, bigotry and lies is a threat to them. Arresting one voice of truth will only give rise to a thousand more. Truth ALWAYS triumphs over tyranny. #DaroMat,” Gandhi said in a tweet. Also Read - National Herald Case: ED Summons Rahul Gandhi for Fifth Day on Tuesday

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Derek O’Brien also condemned the journalist’s arrest. “Strongly condemn the arrest of one of the world’s finest journalists @zoo_bear who exposes the BJP’s #FakeNews factory every single day. PM @narendramodi and @AmitShah for all the power you wield, you are essentially COWARDS,” the Rajya Sabha MP wrote on Twitter.

TMC’s Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra, in a tweet, said: “Delhi Police bending over backwards to please sahibs and thumb nose at law. @zoo_bear arrested on trumped up case w/o notice while assisting in case where HC given him protection.

“While Ms. Fringe Sharma enjoys life of protection at tax payer expense for EXACT same offences.”

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha alleged that delivering hate speeches is not a crime but reporting and exposing such speeches are criminal activities and that is why Zubair has been arrested.

“…And Irony dies hundred deaths…The great LEADER invokes #Emergency in the land of #ThirdReich and allows dissent in any form to be killed at home,” Jha said in a tweet.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said Zubair’s arrest is highly condemnable, alleging that the Alt News co-founder was arrested without any notice and in some unknown FIR.

“Total violation of due process,” he alleged.