New Delhi: With only a few days left for the by-polls in four assembly seats in Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tripura, and Uttar Pradesh, different political parties have started fielding their respective candidates.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had on August 25 announced that the by-elections for Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh, Hamirpur in Uttar Pradesh, Pala in Kerala and Bhadarghat in Tripura will be held on September 23.

With the announcement of the election schedule, a model code of conduct has also come into effect in these constituencies. Take a look at the details of the by-polls.

The nomination filing procedure that started on August 28 has ended on September 4, while the last date of withdrawal of candidature was September 7.

The counting of votes will take place on September 27.

The ECI has taken the decision to hold by-polls in these states after taking into consideration various factors such as local festivals, electoral rolls, weather conditions etc.

To make the election process smooth, the ECI has decided to use EVMs and WPATs in the bye-election in all the polling stations. Adequate numbers of EVMs and WPATs have been made available and all steps have been taken to ensure that the polls are conducted smoothly with the help of these machines.

Hamirpur

The by-poll to Hamirpur Assembly in Uttar Pradesh will witness a four-cornered contest as the BJP, BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Congress are fielding their candidates for the by-election.

First to be held after the Lok Sabha polls, the by-poll in Hamirpur was necessitated due to the disqualification of sitting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

Nine candidates are in the fray for the by-poll and the significant names among them include Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India).

Pala

The by-election in Pala was necessitated after the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani (Kerala Congress-M). Notably, after the demise of KC(M) chief Mani, the party got split between Mani’s son Jose K Mani and a splinter faction led by senior leader PJ Joseph. Both the factions have accused each other of a hostile takeover of the party.

The by-polls in Pala will witness a repeat of the 2016 election as the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have decided to repeat the same candidates for the upcoming by-poll on September 23.

Dantewada

Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by alleged Naxals in April this year.

Bhadarghat

The Bhadarghat seat in Tripura fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar.