Assembly Bypoll 2019 Results LIVE: Counting of votes in Dantewada, Pala, Badharghat, Hamirpur Seats Begins.

New Delhi: The results for assembly bypolls to Pala, Dantewada, Hamirpur and Badharghat seats in Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Tripura will be conducted on Friday. The counting of votes began at 8 AM and a final picture is expected to be clear by noon. The bypoll for all the 4 seats was held on September 23.

In Kerala’s Pala, an estimated voter turnout of 71.43% was recorded. The bypoll here (Pala) was necessitated following the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani (Kerala Congress-M). After the demise of KC(M) chief Mani, the party got split between Mani’s son Jose K Mani and a splinter faction led by senior leader PJ Joseph. Both the factions have accused each other of a hostile takeover of the party.

A couple of days ago, before the counting, the Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) suspended its Pala Assembly constituency president Binu Pulikandam, for allegedly backing out from election campaigns.

In Chhattisgarh’s Dantewada, a total of nine candidates were in the fray. While ruling Congress had fielded Devti Karma, wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in the Jhiram valley Naxal attack in 2013, BJP’s had entrusted Ojaswi Mandavi, wife of slain Bhima Mandavi. The by-poll was necessitated after the seat fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by alleged Naxals in April this year. Dantewada had recorded a polling percentage of 54.15%.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur, 51% voting was recorded. Here, bypoll was necessitated following the conviction of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Chandel in a murder case. He was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of five persons.

The seat witnessed a tough contest, between Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India).

In Tripura’s Badharghat, 79.29% voter turnout was recorded. The Bhadarghat seat in Tripura fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar. BJP candidate Mimi Majumder, Bulti Biswas of the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front, Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and Mridul Kanti Sarkar of SUCI (C) were in the fray from the seat.