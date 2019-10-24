New Delhi: The counting of votes for the byelections held on October 21 for the Bijepur assembly seat in Odisha has begun. An estimated 72 per cent of the over 2.32 lakh voters exercised their franchise for the by-polls.

The by-election to the seat was necessitated as Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who had won two seats in the assembly polls held in April this year, resigned from Bijepur and retained his home turf Hinjili in Ganjamdistrict.

The bypoll elections are coinciding with Assembly elections in Haryana and Maharashtra.

Five candidates in the fray, the contest is mainly between ruling BJD candidate Rita Sahu and BJP’s Sanat Gartia in Bijepur, which was earlier a Congress bastion. Gartia had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly polls held earlier this year as a BJP nominee from Bijepur but lost to BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. He lost to Patnaik by a margin of 57,122 votes in the assembly polls held along with the Lok Sabha elections.

The Congress has fielded its Bargarh district unit vice-president Dillip Kumar Panda, seen as a greenhorn, in the bypoll.

With the three major political parties announcing the names of the candidates, Bijepur is all set to witness a triangular contest.