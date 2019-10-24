New Delhi: Counting of votes in Arunachal Pradesh’s Khonsa West Assembly seat has begun. Meanwhile, the early trends are likely to emerge by 10 AM.

According to a report, the elections in Khonsa West Assembly seat took place amid tight security and an estimated 89 per cent of over 10,000 voters cast their votes. Joint Chief Electoral Officer DJ Bhattacharjee noted that the voting was moderate during the peak hours of the morning and slowly gained momentum as the day progressed. Since tight security was in place, the polling took place peacefully without any report of untoward incidents.

This time the fight was between two independent candidates namely Chakat Aboh and Azet Hamtok. It must be noted that Aboh, the widow of NPP leader Tirong Aboh, was fielded by five major political parties in the state, including the ruling BJP.

Tiroh Aboh, his son and nine others were shot to death by suspected NSCN militants at 12 Mile area in Tirap district on May 21. The incident took place just two days before he was declared as elected from Khonsa West seat representing NPP. The sitting MLA Tirong Aboh was seeking re-election from the Khonsa West Assembly constituency.