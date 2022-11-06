Bypoll Results 2022: Elaborate Arrangement in Place For Counting of Votes in 7 Constituencies Today

Assembly Bypoll Results 2022 Latest Update: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the counting of votes that will be held on Sunday in seven assembly constituencies in six states including former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s family bastion Admapur in Haryana. The assembly seats where the counting of votes will be held include Mokama and Gopalganj assembly constituencies of Bihar, Andheri (East) of Maharashtra, Adampur of Haryana, Munugode of Telangana, Gola Gokarannath of Uttar Pradesh, and Dhamnagar of Odisha.

Among the seven seats which witnessed a stiff contest between the BJP and the regional parties, the saffron party held three and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party’s main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP.

Main contestants TRS, SP and the BJD are taking on the BJP in Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha respectively are taking on the saffron party. The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh and Dhamnagar in the BJD-ruled Odisha, banking on sympathy votes as it has fielded the sons of sitting MLAs whose death necessitated the bypolls.

Mokama and Gopalganj, Bihar

The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM amid tight security arrangements in Mokama and Gopalganj assembly seats in Bihar on Sunday. The polling was held on November 3, and 52.3 per cent votes were cast.

The Mokama seat fell vacant as RJD MLA Anant Singh was disqualified after his conviction in an Arms Act case, while the by-election in Gopalganj was necessitated due to the death of BJP MLA Subhash Singh.

Fifteen candidates were in the fray in the by-elections. Of them, nine were contesting from Gopalganj and six from Mokama.

In all, 6.10 lakh voters — Gopalganj (3.31 lakh) and Mokama (2.70 lakh) — were eligible to vote in the by-elections. A total of 619 polling booths were set up for the by-elections.

Andheri East, Mumbai

The counting of votes will begin for Andheri East constituency at 8 AM on Sunday. A low voter turnout of 31.74 per cent was recorded on Thursday in bypoll to the Andheri (East) Assembly seat in Mumbai and polling went off peacefully.

Voting for the by-election, necessitated due to the death of sitting Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May, was held at 256 booths between 7 am and 6 pm.

Notably, this was the first electoral contest in Maharashtra after the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government collapsed in June following a revolt by a section of Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde.

Late MLA Ramesh Latke’s wife, Rutuja Latke, the candidate of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), is expected to win comfortably after the BJP withdrew its nominee from the by-election.

Gola Gokarannath, Uttar Pradesh

The BJP is seeking to retain the Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh. The Gola Gokarannath seat fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP’s Aman Giri and the SP candidate – former Gola MLA Vinay Tiwari.

Adampur, Haryana

The bypolls in Adampur was necessitated after former chief minister Bhajan Lal’s younger son Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. And now, Bishnoi’s son Bhavya is contesting as the BJP candidate.

For Adampur, the Congress fielded Jai Prakash, who is close to former CM Bhupinder Hooda, reviving the decades-old battle between Bhajan Lal and Hooda families.

Munugode, Telangana

The bypoll in Munugode was necessitated after Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy quit the Congress and also as MLA in August, and joined the BJP. This assembly seat saw a three-way contest between Congress, BJP and KCR’s TRS. But it was the BJP and TRS that went all out during campaigning for the by-elections.

Dhamnagar, Odisha

All eyes are on the results of the Dhamnagar by-elections with elaborate arrangements having been made for vote counting on Sunday. The counting of votes polled in 252 polling booths in the constituency on November 3 will begin at 8 AM and the entire process is likely to be completed by 2 pm, he said.

Fourteen counting tables have been arranged for the counting of votes as 1,64,465 of 2,38,417 (68.98 per cent) of eligible electors had exercised their franchise. There will be 18 rounds of counting and VVPATs of randomly selected five booths will be taken up for cross-verification.

The BJD has fielded Abanti Das among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar. BJP MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi’s death necessitated the by-election. The BJP has fielded Sethi’s son Suryabanshi Suraj.