The by-election in Hamirpur was necessitated following the conviction of former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Chandel in a murder case. He was awarded life imprisonment in the murder case of five persons.

Hamirpur constituency is witnessing a four-cornered contest, between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bahujan Samaj Party, Samajwadi Party and the Congress candidates. Nine candidates are in the fray and prominent among them are Yuwraj Singh (BJP), Hardeepak Nishad (Congress), Manoj Kumar Prajapati (SP), Naushad Ali (BSP) and Jamal Alam Mansoori (Communist Party of India).

Dantewada seat in Chhattisgarh fell vacant after sitting BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi was killed by alleged Naxals in April this year. Around 18,000 security personnel, including from paramilitary forces, have been deployed for safety of polling booths and carrying out search operations in the forest.

A total of nine candidates are in the fray for the byelection wherein ruling Congress has fielded Devti Karma, wife of Congress leader Mahendra Karma who was killed in the Jhiram valley Naxal attack in 2013, and BJP’s Ojaswi Mandavi, wife of slain Bhima Mandavi.

In the 2018 assembly polls, Devti Karma had lost to Bhima Mandavi by a narrow margin of 2,172 votes. In 2013, Devti Karma had defeated Mandavi.

In Pala, the by-election was necessitated following the demise of sitting legislator KM Mani (Kerala Congress-M). After the demise of KC(M) chief Mani, the party got split between Mani’s son Jose K Mani and a splinter faction led by senior leader PJ Joseph. Both the factions have accused each other of a hostile takeover of the party.

The seat is witnessing a tough fight between LDF, UDF and BJP-led NDA. While the ruling LDF has fielded NCP leader Mani C Kappen as its candidate in the constituency, Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of Kerala Congress is the candidate of Congress-led UDF. BJP’s Kottayam district president N Hari is the NDA candidate.

The Pala Assembly bypoll would be an acid test for parties as victory would give a big boost to their prospects in the by elections to five constituencies scheduled for October 21 in the state.

The Bhadarghat seat in Tripura fell vacant after the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar. BJP candidate Mimi Majumder, Bulti Biswas of the Communist Party of India-Marxist-led Left Front, Congress’ Ratan Chandra Das and Mridul Kanti Sarkar of SUCI (C) are contesting against each other from the seat.