Chandigarh: The counting of votes for by-election to four Assembly constituencies in Congress-ruled Punjab will begin at 8 AM on Thursday and final results are expected to be declared by evening.

The 4 Assembly segments that went to bypolls on October 21 were– Jalalabad, Dhaka, Phagwara and Mukerian. The four segments witnessed an overall turnout of 66.50 per cent. Highest polling was witnessed in Jalalabad at 75.46 per cent, followed by 71.64 per cent in Dakha and 58.62 per cent in Mukerian. Phagwara, a reserve seat recorded a turnout of 55.97 per cent.

Although the opposition Shiromani Akali Dal claimed that one of their workers was injured in a firing incident in Dakha assembly constituency, the election office said it was not a poll-related incident and maintained that the voting was peaceful.

The main contest is between the Congress and the SAD-BJP combine. For the ruling Congress, the bypolls are a litmus test for Chief Minister Amarinder Singh-led government over the acceptability of its policies and programmes. The Shiromani Akali Dal-Bharatiya Janata Party alliance and AAP also hope to make a comeback in these elections. Of the total 4 Assembly segments, while the SAD-BJP combine had bagged two in the last elections, the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had won one each.

Why were the bypolls necessitated and who were the main contenders this year?

Jalalabad, a stronghold of Akali fell vacant after sitting MLA and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal was elected to the Lok Sabha from Ferozepur parliamentary segment in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The seat witnessed a straight contest between the SAD’s Raj Singh Dibipura and the Congress’s Raminder Singh Awla.

The Phagwara seat fell vacant after sitting MLA Som Parkash was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hoshiarpur. Here, the main contest is between Congress candidate and former IAS officer B S Dhaliwal and the BJP’s Rajesh Bagha.

In Dhaka, the bypolls were needed after the seat fell vacant following the resignation of former AAP leader and noted Supreme Court lawyer H S Phoolka from the state assembly.

The Mukerian seat fell vacant after Rajnish Pabbi of the Congress passed away. From the seat, the BJP had fielded Jangi Lal Mahajan. The Congress nominee was Indu Bala, the wife of the late Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi.

In the 117-member Punjab Assembly, the Congress at present has 77 legislators. The SAD has 13 MLAs while the strength of AAP legislators is 19. The BJP and the LIP have two MLAs each.

