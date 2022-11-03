Assembly By-polls Latest Update 2022: By-elections to seven assembly constituencies spread across six states were held on Thursday with the voter turnout ranging from 31.74 per cent in Andheri (East) of Maharashtra to 77.55 per cent in Telangana’s Munugode seat. Among the seven seats where bypolls are being held, the BJP held three seats and the Congress two, while the Shiv Sena and the RJD had one each. The contest is symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP and the regional parties.Also Read - Election Commission Announces By-poll to Rajya Sabha Seat in Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh

For the bypolls in Bihar, the main contest is between the BJP and the RJD, and the saffron party’s main contenders in Haryana are the Congress, INLD and the AAP. In Telangana, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha, the main contests are between the BJP and the TRS, SP and the BJD respectively. Also Read - Karnataka By-poll Results: CM HD Kumaraswamy Claims BJP Trying to Poach Cong-JDS Alliance MLAs

ASSEMBLY BY-ELECTIONS 2022: STATEWISE KEY FACTS

Mokama recorded 53.45 per cent of voter turnout as recorded by news agency PTI. Mokama is the stronghold of Anant Singh since 2005. He won the seat twice on JD(U) tickets and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has appealed to voters to support him. The BJP is contesting from the Mokama constituency for the first time as the saffron party had, on previous occasions, left the seat to its allies. Also Read - Telangana: Rajnath Warns Chandrababu Against Cong Alliance, Says 'jo Phansa, wo Gaya'

Gopalganj saw 51. 48 per cent voter turn out during by-poll elections. BJP fielded Kusum Devi, the wife of deceased party MLA Subhash Singh. The RJD fielded Mohan Gupta, while Indira Yadav, wife of Lalu Yadav’s brother-in-law Sadhu Yadav, is contesting as Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate.

Dhamnagar in Odisha, recorded 66.83 per cent of voter turnout. There were reports of clashes between BJD and BJP in two polling booths in Odisha’s Rameswarpur when voting was underway, resulting in injuries to two persons. The BJD has fielded Abanti Das, the lone woman among the total five candidates in Dhamnagar.

In the by-polls of Andheri East, there was a record of 31.74 voters turnout lowest in the seven places where it was held.

Gola Gokarnath recorded 55.68 per cent of voters turnout. The Gola Gokarannath seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after the death of BJP MLA Arvind Giri on September 6. With the BSP and the Congress keeping away from the bypolls, there seems to be a direct fight between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party.

Adampur witnessed 75.25 voter turnout on November 3. In Adampur, the by-election was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned as MLA from the seat and switched from the Congress to the BJP in August. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya is now contesting as the BJP candidate. The Congress, Indian National Lok Dal, and Aam Aadmi Party are among the key parties contesting the bypolls.

Munugode witnessed a voter turnout of 77.55 percent. The BJP and the ruling TRS had been campaigning aggressively in Munugode in Telangana, where the Congress MLA had resigned and is fighting on the saffron party’s ticket.

While a victory in the bypolls will be inconsequential to their position in the assemblies, the parties have not taken the contest lightly and carried out a high-pitched campaign.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

(With PTI inputs)