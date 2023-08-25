Assembly Bypolls In 5 States: 16 Candidates With Criminal Cases, 11 Face Serious Charges, Says Report

Home

New Delhi: In a report, the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR) and National Election Watch (NEW) said that 16 candidates out of 42 contesting the bypolls to seven Assembly constituencies in six states have declared criminal cases against them and out of which 11 have serious charges against them. The report said that it has analysed the self-sworn affidavits of 42 out of 43 candidates from seven Assembly constituencies of six states bypolls to be held on September 5.

The report further stated that 10 (24 per cent) candidates out of 42 contesting the bye-elections are crorepatis. It further highlighted that the average assets per candidate is Rs 1.08 crore whereas 19 candidates have declared liabilities.

The bypolls will be held for two seats in Tripura, and one seat each in Kerala, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.The by-election to the Dumri assembly seat in Jharkhand was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA Jagarnath Mahto. Boxanagar and Dhanpur seats in Tripura will go for bypoll due to the demise of sitting MLA Samsul Haque and resignation of Pratima Bhoumik, the EC said.

Dhupguri assembly seat in West Bengal was vacated following the death of sitting assembly member Bishnu Pada Ray, while the Ghosi seat in Uttar Pradesh fell vacant after SP’s Dara Singh Chauhan resigned to join the BJP.The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das.Chandy was the MLA from the Puthuppally seat in Kerala. He represented the seat for over 50 years.

The Bageshwar seat in Uttarakhand fell vacant after the demise of sitting MLA Chandan Ram Das.Chandy was the MLA from the Puthuppally seat in Kerala. He represented the seat for over 50 years.

(With IANS inputs)

