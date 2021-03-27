New Delhi: After days of high-octane campaigns, the stage is finally set for the first phase of the Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday. Amid tight security and strict coronavirus protocols, polling has started in a total of 77 assembly constituencies (47 in Assam and 30 in Bengal). Voting for 30 Vidhan Sabha seats of five districts —  Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Midnapore Part-I, and Purba Midnapore Part-I of West Bengal and Assam’s 47 Assembly constituencies will conclude at 6 PM. Notably, the voting time has been extended by an hour in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes and results for the polls to the Bengal’s 294 Vidhan Sabha seats and 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will be declared on May 2, 2021. Stay here for LIVE updates on West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021: 47 Constituencies Gear up For First Phase of Polls Amid COVID-19

Live Updates

  • 7:27 AM IST

    Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Polling begins for 30 seats in first phase of West Bengal elections amid tight security; over 73 lakh voters to decide fate of 191 candidates.

  • 7:26 AM IST

    Assam Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Voting begins for 47 seats in first phase of Assam elections; fates of CM Sarbananda Sonowal, many ministers, top opposition leaders to be decided

  • 7:18 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: “The first phase of elections begin in Assam. Urging those eligible to vote in record numbers. I particularly call upon my young friends to vote. Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers”, PM Modi’s message to voters.

  • 7:11 AM IST

    West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: First phase of polling begins in Jhargram

  • 7:10 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: First phase voting of Assembly Elections in West Bengal and Assam begins

  • 7:01 AM IST

    Assam Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Voters can be seen standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Dibrugarh, ahead of the first phase of Assam Assembly Polls today.

  • 6:56 AM IST

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Asam Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Preparations underway at a polling station in Rupahi, Nagaon district, ahead of voting for the first phase of Assam Assembly Polls today.

  • 6:51 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: Preparations underway at a polling booth inEast Midnapore, ahead of voting for the first phase of West Bengal Elections 2021 today.


  • 6:50 AM IST

    Assembly Elections 2021 LIVE: We’ve 509 vulnerable booths in our district. We’ve deployed 169 companies. We’re monitoring booths with CAPF & non-CPF measures. Over 50% of polling booths have webcasting facility & CCTV, videographer. We’ve 800 micro-observers for phase 1, said Dist Election Officer, East Midnapore