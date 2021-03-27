New Delhi: After days of high-octane campaigns, the stage is finally set for the first phase of the Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday. Amid tight security and strict coronavirus protocols, polling has started in a total of 77 assembly constituencies (47 in Assam and 30 in Bengal). Voting for 30 Vidhan Sabha seats of five districts — Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, Paschim Midnapore Part-I, and Purba Midnapore Part-I of West Bengal and Assam’s 47 Assembly constituencies will conclude at 6 PM. Notably, the voting time has been extended by an hour in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The counting of votes and results for the polls to the Bengal’s 294 Vidhan Sabha seats and 126-member Assam Legislative Assembly will be declared on May 2, 2021. Stay here for LIVE updates on West Bengal and Assam Assembly elections Also Read - Assam Assembly Election 2021: 47 Constituencies Gear up For First Phase of Polls Amid COVID-19



















