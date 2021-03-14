Assembly Election 2021 Live Updates: West Bengal Chief Minister has set the stage for her roadshow in Kolkata’s Hazra area on Sunday afternoon, days after her injury in Nandigram. The 66-year-old Trinamool Congress supremo is heading the rally in a wheelchair with her plastered leg. “We will continue to fight boldly! I’m still in a lot of pain, but I feel the pain of my people even more. In this fight to protect our revered land, we have suffered a lot and will suffer more but we will NEVER bow down to COWARDICE,” Banerjee tweeted. The TMC chief had earlier alleged a “conspiracy” was hatched to “attack” her in Nandigram. The Election Commission (EC) has, however, deflated the claims. Also Read - Nandigram Incident Accidental: Election Commission Rules Out Attack on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee











Load More