2022 Assembly Elections update: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the poll schedule for five states – Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. In a press briefing, the poll panel said COVID-positive patients can vote by postal ballot. Besides COVID patients, senior citizens above 80 years of age and persons with disabilities can also vote by postal ballot. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa will be held between February 10 and March 7. The results for 2022 Assembly Elections will be declared on March 10.

"Uttar Pradesh to go to poll in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa to vote on February 14 and Manipur to vote on Feb 27 and March 3. The counting of votes will take place on March 10," the Election Commission said.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra said, "A total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in this election out of which 8.55 crore are women electors. 24.9 lakh first-time electors are registered in the five poll-bound states."

Assembly Election 2022: Check polling date

1st phase – Uttar Pradesh (February 10)

2ndphase – Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa (February 14)

3rd phase – Uttar Pradesh (February 20)

4th phase – Uttar Pradesh (February 23)

5th phase – Manipur, Uttar Pradesh (February 27)

6th phase – Manipur, Uttar Pradesh (March 3)

7th phase – Uttar Pradesh (March 7)

A total of 690 assembly constituencies will go to polls in the 2022 Assembly Elections. 403 Assembly seats are slated to go to polls in Uttar Pradesh, 70 seats are up for grabs in Uttarakhand, 117 seats in Punjab, 40 seats in Goa and 60 seats in Manipur. Out of these five poll-bound states, the BJP is in power in four states including Goa, Manipur, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Last week, the poll body held a meeting with the Health Ministry to discuss the current Covid situation in the five states. The Health Ministry had submitted a report on the resurgence and the status of vaccination coverage across the nation. Several political parties have already announced cancellation of political rallies and are focusing more on digital campaigns in the wake of the unabated surge.