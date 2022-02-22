New Delhi: Day ahead of the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022, the Election Commission on Tuesday further eased Covid-induced restrictions imposed on campaigning in poll-bound states by allowing roadshows with the prior permission of district authorities. The commission also allowed political parties and candidates to hold meetings and rallies with the restriction of using only 50 per cent capacity of space being relaxed.Also Read - Lucknow Eyes To Achieve 100 Per Cent Voter Turnout, Plans To Offer These Perks To Electorates | Details

Campaigning is on for the two-phase Manipur assembly elections and phases five, six and seven of the Uttar Pradesh polls.

What Are New Rules?

Now the Commission has allowed the Political parties/candidates to hold their meetings and rallies subject to SDMA regulations. Restriction of using only 50 percent capacity of space has been relaxed. Commission has also allowed Road Shows subject to SDMA regulations and with prior permission of district authorities.

"All other existing provisions related to electioneering shall continue to operate," the commission said in an official order.

Considering the fact that the number of COVID cases have become very small in the poll bound States, the Commission, taking into account the need of the political parties and candidates, further relaxes the restrictions on campaigning with the immediate effect, it added.