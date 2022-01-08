Assembly Election 2022 Latest Update: The Election Commission on Saturday announced the schedule of assembly polls for 5 states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Goa. As per the schedule from the EC, the voting for the assembly elections in these states will be held between February 10 and March 7 and the EC added that the election will be completed in 7 phases. It must be noted that a total of 690 assembly constituencies will go to polls in 2022. The announcement from the Election Commission comes after the EC teams visited all states, talked to political parties and top state bureaucrats before making a concrete decision about announcing the dates.Also Read - Goa Polls 2022: BJP Eyes 3rd Consecutive Term As TMC, AAP And Regional Parties Spice Up Battle

During the press conference, the Election Commission said that the counting of voted will be held on March 10. As per the announcement, the first phase for UP assembly polls will be held on February 10 and the second phase on February 14. Also Read - Assembly Polls 2022: EC Bans Rallies, Roadshows Till January 15; Increases Voting Timings by 1 Hour | All You Need to Know

The EC said the political parties and candidates are advised to conduct their election campaign in digital or virtual modes as much as possible. The CEC added that a maximum of five persons to be allowed for door-to-door election campaign by candidates. Also Read - Uttarakhand Election 2022 Dates, Voting Time, Results, Full Schedule: All you need to know

As per the updates from the EC, the voting for Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa assembly elections will be held in single phase on February 14.

“All parties, candidates must ensure strong checks against hate speech, fake news and strict vigil would be done of social media platforms. No physical rallies allowed till January 15 in wake of Covid-related concerns, however, a review to be done at appropriate time,” the CEC said.

Full schedule here:

Uttar Pradesh

Phase 1

(58 assembly constituencies)

Date of poll – February 10

Phase 2

(55 assembly constituencies)

Date of poll – February 14

Phase 3

(59 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – February 20

Phase 4

(60 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – February 23

Phase 5

(60 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – February 27

Phase 6

(57 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – March 3

Phase 7

(54 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – March 7

Manipur

Phase 1

(38 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – February 27

Phase 2

(22 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – March 3

Punjab

Phase 1

(117 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – February 14

Goa

Phase 1

(40ACs)

Date of polling – February 14

Uttarakhand

Phase 1

(70 assembly constituencies)

Date of polling – February 14

The CEC further added that more than 15 crore voters in five poll-bound states got first dose, over 9 crore both doses. “All personnel on election duty will be double vaccinated and also eligible for precautionary third dose to ensure Covid-safe polls,” he added.

Talking about the model code of conduct, the CEC said that any violation of model code of conduct, coming into effect with announcement of election schedule, will be strictly dealt with.

Saying that the candidates contesting the polls will be given an option for online nomination, eh said at least one polling booth in each assembly constituency will be exclusively managed by women personnel to encourage women voters.

Talking about the COVID guideline for polling, the CEC said that all polling stations will be equipped with Covid-mitigation facilities including sanitisers and masks.

Giving details, Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said the poll authority will review the COVID-19 situation on January 15 and take a further call on allowing public rallies. Howevet the EC said the Commission will not hesitate to bar parties from further rallies if COVID protocol is not followed.

The Commission has also banned victory celebrations and only two persons will be allowed to accompany the candidate to collect the winning certificate.