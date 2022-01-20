Assembly Election 2022: The Election Commission of India had last year launched the e-EPIC (Electronic Electoral Photo Identity Card) programme. With the assembly polls round the corner, the voters can avail this digital option for the upcoming state elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa. As per the earlier EC announcement, the assembly elections in these states will be held between February 10 and March 7. Votes for all assembly elections will be counted on March 10 .Also Read - BJP Releases First List of Candidates For Uttarakhand Elections, CM Dhami to Contest From Khatima | Full List

It must be noted that the e-EPIC is a portable document format (PDF) version of the EPIC which can be downloaded on mobile phone or in a self-printable form on the computer. A voter can store this card on his/her mobile, upload it on Digi locker or print it. Also Read - UP Election 2022: BJP Plays Master Stroke Against Akhilesh Yadav With Joining Of Aparna Yadav; Watch Video

What is e-epic? Also Read - Goa Election 2022 | CM Pramod Sawant To Contest From Sanquelim, Deputy CM Manohar Ajgaonkar From Margao: BJP

This e-EPIC is a valid document which can be used as a proof of document for voter identification. In this card, the voters will have a secured QR code with images and demographics like serial number, part number, etc.

Here is how to download a digital voter identity card:

Log on to https://voterportal.eci.gov.in.

Now, click on the option of download E-EPIC.

Enter your e-EPIC number, a one-time password (OTP) will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Then click on Download EPIC.

Who is eligible for e-epic?

All the voters of the country who have a valid EPIC Number. Moreover, the new electors registered during special summary revision 2021 and whose mobile number provided while applying is unique will get an SMS and may download e-EPIC.