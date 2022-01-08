Assembly Election 2022 Latest Update: Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra on Saturday announced polls dates for 5 states and said one booth in each constituency will be manned by women. The ECI has mandated that at least one polling station managed exclusively by women shall be set up in every Assembly constituency. “Our officers have identified much more than that. There’re 690 Assembly seats but we are setting up 1620 such polling booths,” the CEC said.Also Read - Assembly Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Polling Time to Increase by 1 Hour Due to COVID, Says EC

“We have been working on election preparedness for the past 6 months. Keeping Omicron in view we will take all precautions possible,” he said.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra said, “We have to conduct elections in a way which saves voters and parties.”

He added that a total of 18.34 crore electors including service voters will take part in this election out of which 8.55 crore are women electors.

“Over 24.9 lakh first-time electors are registered in the 5 states including Uttar Pradesh,” Sushil Chandra added.

He said that as the COVID cases soared in view of Omicron variant, the ECI held meetings with Union Health Secretary and Home Secretary, experts, and health secretaries of states. “After taking these views and ground situation, the ECI decided to announce polls with safety norms in place,” Sushil Chandra added.