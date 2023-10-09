Assembly Election 2023: EC Says Over 1.77 Lakh Polling Stations Will Be Set Up In 679 ACs For 5 States

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Monday while announcing the full schedule for the upcoming assembly elections said for the upcoming polls in 5 states, 1.77 lakh polling stations will be set up in 679 ACs. He added that over 1 lakh PS will have a webcasting facility. “Average elector per polling station is well below #ECI norms of 1500 electors per polling station in all five states,” CEC Rajeev Kumar stated.

