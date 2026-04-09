Home

News

Assembly election 2026 LIVE: Polling begins in Keralas 140 constituencies, results on May 4

live

Assembly election 2026 LIVE: Polling begins in Kerala’s 140 constituencies, results on May 4

Voting is underway in Kerala on Thursday with the State all set for the Assembly elections. The elections are being held in a single phase for all 140 constituencies. More than 2.7 crore voters are eligible to vote across the State.

Assembly election 2026 LIVE: Polling in Kerala to commence in 140 constituencies, results on May 4

Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: People of India’s southern state – Kerala – are all set to cast their votes for the Assembly elections on Thursday. The ruling LDF coalition is looking for a third term in the state, while the UDF is trying for a comeback. The NDA is trying hard to open its account in Kerala. The voting started at around 7 am and will end at 6 pm. In Kerala, more than 2.7 crore people will cast their votes. As per the Election Commission, the Assembly Elections will be conducted in a single phase for all 140 constituencies. A total of 883 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.

Category Number of Voters Men 1.32 crore Women 1.39 crore Transgender 273 Overseas Voters 2.42 lakh+

Total Electorate (approx.) Over 2.71 crore

Check all the latest updates regarding the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 here

Load More

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.