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Assembly election 2026 LIVE: Polling begins in Kerala’s 140 constituencies, results on May 4
Voting is underway in Kerala on Thursday with the State all set for the Assembly elections. The elections are being held in a single phase for all 140 constituencies. More than 2.7 crore voters are eligible to vote across the State.
Assembly Election 2026 LIVE: People of India’s southern state – Kerala – are all set to cast their votes for the Assembly elections on Thursday. The ruling LDF coalition is looking for a third term in the state, while the UDF is trying for a comeback. The NDA is trying hard to open its account in Kerala. The voting started at around 7 am and will end at 6 pm. In Kerala, more than 2.7 crore people will cast their votes. As per the Election Commission, the Assembly Elections will be conducted in a single phase for all 140 constituencies. A total of 883 candidates from different political parties are in the fray.
|Category
|Number of Voters
|Men
|1.32 crore
|Women
|1.39 crore
|Transgender
|273
|Overseas Voters
|2.42 lakh+
Total Electorate (approx.) Over 2.71 crore
Check all the latest updates regarding the Kerala Assembly Election 2026 here
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