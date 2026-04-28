Home

News

Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, Zeenia will predict winners and losers; Check when and where to watch

Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, Zeenia will predict winners and losers; Check when and where to watch

Exit Poll 2026: Zee News’ AI anchor Zeenia will reveal predictions for Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry. Scroll down for details.

Assembly Election Exit Poll 2026: From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, Zeenia will predict winners and losers; Check when and where to watch

Assembly Elections 2026: As the assembly elections of 2026 have happened in several states, everyone is eyeing the exit polls of 2026 across all the major regions. At this time, Zee News is all set to bring a detailed analysis of the same with its AI anchor Zeenia. From West Bengal to Tamil Nadu, she will come up with data-driven projections with respect to the assembly election in different states. The final results are scheduled to be declared on May 4. However, the viewers can expect a clear picture of the possible outcomes through the broadcast, which will start at 5 PM on April 29.

What to expect from the exit polls?

Zeenia will come up with a detailed analysis of the assembly elections across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. Zee News’ AI anchor will bring seat-wise projections, regional trends, and expected outcomes in a comprehensive format. The main focus will stay on West Bengal, which is undergoing the voting process in two phases.

Also Read: Is 2026 West Bengal Assembly election Mamata Banerjee’s toughest political battle? Can she save her Bhabanipur stronghold from turning saffron?

How will Zeenia help?

The AI anchor will provide insights into the election by using artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics. Zeenia will dive deeper into the possibility of who will win the polls across different states. She had gained special attention during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for her precise and accurate predictions.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Assembly Elections 2026

The voting in West Bengal was scheduled to take place in two phases, i.e., April 23 and 29, with the counting of votes on May 4. On the other hand, Tamil Nadu entered the polling in a single phase on April 24. Assam, Kerala, and Puducherry voted in a single phase on April 9.

Also Read: PM Modi visits Matua Thakur Temple; Offers prayers amidst election campaigning in West Bengal

Where to watch the exit poll results?

The viewers can watch the exit poll results on Zee News from 5 PM onwards on April 29. The AI anchor Zeenia’s coverage will also be available on the YouTube channel.

The exit polls are not the final results for any region. However, they provide a strong and much-needed insight into the possibility of the outcomes. As the counting for votes is scheduled to happen on May 4, the analysis of Zeenia will provide a glimpse into which party might form the government in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India News on India.com.