Assembly Election Result 2022: Counting of Votes For Gujarat, Himachal to Begin at 8 AM Today

Assembly Election Result 2022: This time, the BJP is again eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat and also hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend in Himachal Pradesh.

The results of the Gujarat assembly elections will be covered live on Zee News and a number of other channels.

Gujarat, Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Major political parties such as BJP, AAP and Congress are keeping their fingers crossed as the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh is all set to begin at 8 AM on Thursday. This time, the BJP is again eyeing a record seventh straight term in Gujarat and also hoping to buck the anti-incumbency trend in Himachal Pradesh.

Apart from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the counting of votes will also begin for by-elections in six assembly constituencies in five states and the high-profile Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

What Exit Polls Say?

Exit polls have predicted a big majority for the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Gujarat and if these projections are any indication the saffron party is all set to retain power in the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for the seventh consecutive term and equal Left Front’s feat in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.

The BJP, which won 99 seats in the 2017 polls, is projected to win in the range of 117-151 seats in a House of 182 and the Congress between 16 and 51 seats. It is also upbeat about the possibility of the AAP eating into Congress votes, which could be additionally beneficial for the saffron party.

What Poll Outcome Means For AAP?

The poll outcome will determine if the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) gets a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to the BJP at the national level also.

The AAP, which is in power in Delhi and Punjab and had launched an aggressive campaign to make it a three-cornered contest for the first time in Gujarat, was projected to bag anything between 2 and 13 seats. The majority mark is 92.

Gujarat Assembly Election Result 2022

The counting of votes for the Gujarat Assembly election will begin at 37 centres at 8 am. Gujarat Chief Electoral officer P Bharathi said that 182 counting observers, 182 election officers and 494 assistant election officers will be on duty for the counting process.

There will be an additional 78 Assistant Election Officers for the counting of votes. In addition, 71 additional Assistant Election Officers have been assigned responsibility for the electronically transmitted postal ballot system.

At 8:00 am first counting of postal ballots will be done and from 8:30 am along with postal ballots counting of the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes will also start.

Local police will be deployed outside the counting centre campus. There will be a tight presence of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) at the counting location and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) outside the counting centre gates. No person or vehicle will be allowed to enter the complex except for officials on duty and specially authorized political representatives.

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022

The Election Commission has made adequate preparations for the counting of votes for the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections on Thursday. There will be 68 counting halls in 59 locations across the state.

Giving details, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Maneesh Garg said 10,000 duty staff including the security personnel have been deployed as part of security arrangements.

He said that depending upon the availability of the space, a maximum of 14 counting tables and a minimum of eight counting tables would be available in the counting halls.