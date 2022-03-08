Election Result 2022 LIVE Streaming: After the exit polls, all eyes are now on March 10, when the counting of votes will take place for Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa assembly elections. The Election Commission (EC) will start releasing result trends from 8 am onwards on its website and app.Also Read - UP Assembly Election 2022 Astro Prediction: Yogi Adityanath to Continue Second Tenure as CM - Check Seats Prediction

Besides, one can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online from anywhere for the fastest updates on vote counting and trend analysis. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seat of the state. Also Read - Satta Bazar Trends BJP Victory in Uttar Pradesh With 230 Seats, AAP Govt in Punjab

One can also watch Zee UP And Uttarakhand for results of the UP and Uttarakhand elections. The Live streaming of Zee UP And Uttarakhand is available here —https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/india/up-uttarakhand/live-tv Also Read - Zee Exit Poll Predicts Win For Yogi-Led BJP in UP, SP Comes Distant Second

For the result of Punjab Assembly elections 2022, one can watch Zee Punjab Haryana. The Live streaming of Zee Punjab Haryana is available here—https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/zeephh/live-tv

Election 2022 Results Live Stream On Social Media

Apart from TV channels, you can watch live coverage of the Zee Elections 2022 Result on YouTube and popular video streaming website and app Zee5. One can also read poll-related stories on their phone by downloading India.com’s app on their Android or iOS handset.

English website:

https://www.india.com/

Hindi website:

https://www.india.com/hindi-news/