Assembly Election Result 2023: Poll Outcome Won’t Impact INDIA Bloc, Says NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Sharad Pawar said the Assembly Election Result 2023 will not have any impact on the INDIA bloc.

Assembly Election Result 2023: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar Sunday expressed confidence that the outcome of elections in four states will have absolutely no impact on the opposition’s INDIA bloc which aims to oust the BJP from power at the Centre in next year’s Lok Sabha Elections.

The INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, comprises of 25 opposition parties, hopes to halt the BJP juggernaut in 2024 General elections. However, the Congress finds itself in dire straits as its likely to lose power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, according to latest trends after initial rounds of counting.

The BJP is also on its way to retain power in Madhya Pradesh where its likely to complete a sweeping win by winning at least 164 seats out of 230-member State Legislative Assembly.

The Congress is leading on 65 out of 199 seats in Telangana, while the Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which was ruling the state for the past 10 years, is ahead on 39 seats.

However, Pawar said the results will not affect the INDIA bloc any way.

“I don’t think this will have any impact on the INDIA alliance. We will be meeting at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in Delhi. We will speak to those who know the ground reality. We will be able to comment on it after the meeting only,” the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief said

One must accept that the current trends are in favour of the BJP, the Opposition stalwart added.

On the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS trailing the Congress in the southern state, Sharad Pawar said it would be too early to say anything.

“Earlier, it was assumed the BRS would retain Telangana. However, after Rahul Gandhi’s rally, which received a huge response, we realised there will be change in the state,” Pawar claimed.

Pawar’s NCP is part of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), which was formed to take on the ruling BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Assembly polls were held in the month of November in Chhattisgarh (7 and 17), Mizoram (7), Madhya Pradesh (17), Rajasthan (25) and Telangana (30).

(With PTI inputs)

