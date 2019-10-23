Assembly election results 2019: The much awaited results of the Haryana and Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha chunav (Assembly elections) will be declared on Thursday. Though the exit polls on Monday, October 21 predicted clear majority for the ruling BJP in both the states it would be interesting to know what the crores of voters have actually decided in both the states for the next 5 years.

Both the states voted in single phase on October 21, Monday and witnessed a slump in voter turnout. While 60.5 per cent of voter turnout was recorded in Maharashtra (down from 63.08 per cent in 2014), Haryana saw 65 per cent polling (down from 76.54 per cent in 2014).

When the counting for Maharashtra, Haryana Vidhav Sabha Chunav will begin

The counting of votes will begin at 8 am on Thursday and the final results are likely to be out by evening by the Election Commission. Though the early trends would predict most of the results, the counting of votes will only be completed after 6 PM.

Where to watch the results

For fastest updates on Haryana, Assembly results in Hindi, one can tune into Zee News. Besides, the Election Commission of India will frequent online updates on its official website https://eci.gov.in/elections/currentelections/

One can also watch Zee News’ Live TV online from anywhere. The Live streaming of the ZEE News is available here https://zeenews.india.com/hindi/live-tv. Stay tuned to this place for 360-degree coverage on each and every seats of the state.

You can also tune into Zee 24 Taas for result of Maharashtra Assembly election 2019. The Live streaming of Zee 24 Taas is available here https://zeenews.india.com/marathi/live.