Assembly Election Results 2021 Latest Updates: As four states and one UT are all set for counting of votes on Sunday, the Election Commission on Saturday issued fresh measures and said it has designated 822 ROs and more than 7000 AROs for the purposes of counting in these 5 States/UT. Issuing an order, the EC said that approximately 95000 counting officials including micro observers will perform the task of counting in these places. Also Read - Aniruddh Dave’s Wife Shubhi Ahuja Rushes To Hospital As Actor 'Critically Suffers'

The EC further added that the counting of votes will take place at 2364 counting halls as compared to 1002 halls in 2016 elections which amounts to more than 200% increase in counting halls. “This is in view of the Commission’s directions on COVID safety measures,” the EC said. Also Read - Delhi Lockdown Extended By Another Week: Here's What’s Open And What’s Shut in National Capital

However, issuing strict measures, the EC said that no candidates/agents will be allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR/RAT test or without having 2 doses of vaccination against Covid-19. Also Read - Kayaking, Canoeing Teams to Miss Olympic Qualifiers

The statement from the EC comes as the counting of votes will take place in four states such as West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala and in Puducherry.

As per updates, the EC has made elaborate arrangements for counting votes in West Bengal and put in place measures to ensure strict adherence to health safety protocols.

No candidates/agents allowed inside the counting hall without undergoing RT-PCR/RAT test or without having 2 doses of vaccination against Covid-19: Election Commission on COVID19 measures for May 2 counting day — ANI (@ANI) May 1, 2021

A three-tier security arrangement has been in place at 108 counting centres where polled electronic voting machines (EVMs), along with voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT) units have been kept in strong rooms.

The EC said at least 292 observers have been appointed and 256 companies of central forces deployed at the counting centres spread across 23 districts of the state that voted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29.

In a similar manner, all arrangements are in place for the counting of votes in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry as political parties await results anxiously.

In Kerala, as many as 957 candidates, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, 11 of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, Senior Congress leader Oommen Chandy, BJP state chief K Surendran, ‘Metroman’ E Sreedharan, and former Union minister, K J Alphons among others were in fray for the 140 assembly seats.

In Kerala, of the 633 halls in 114 counting centres, 527 will be earmarked for tabulating EVM votes while the remaining 106 will be for counting postal votes, Chief Electoral Officer, Teeka Ram Meena said.

In Tamil Nadu, though there were four fronts including actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam led combine, the key contest was between the ruling AIADMK and main opposition DMK, which exit polls have predicted that would wrest the reins of power.

In Tamil Nadu, there are 75 counting centres spread across the state and all arrangements are in place to smoothly conduct the exercise, authorities said.

In the union territory of Puducherry, the former Chief Minister N Rangaswamy led All India NR Congress-BJP alliance and Congress-DMK combine are the key contenders for power.

As part of the preparation, as many as 1,382 personnel would be deployed for counting of votes in the whole of the UT while about 400 police personnel shall be on security duties.