Finally, after over two months of the long-drawn election process in five states, it is decision time. The counting of votes for Assembly elections (Vidhan Sabha Chunav) in— Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will begin shortly. Recent exit polls by different agencies have projected a clear win for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Bhagwant Mann-led AAP in Punjab. Things in Uttarakhand, Goa are too close to call by several pollsters while the majority showed a swing for the ruling alliance in Manipur. While all that has no significance, today's results will also reflect how accurate different agencies have been in their predictions.
Election Facts At Glance
- All eyes will be set on Uttar Pradesh as the state witnessed a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Samajwadi Party.
- UP has 403 Assembly seats and the majority mark to form the government is 202.
- Driven by the Modi wave, the BJP had stormed to power in UP in 2017, securing a 3/4 majority and demolishing rivals Samajwadi Party-Congress coalition and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
- Punjab saw a multi-cornered contest between AAP, Congress, BJP, and SAD. The state has 117 Assembly seats and the majority mark is 59. In 2017, BJP had bagged a clear majority winning 57 seats while the Congress was confined to 11 seats.
- In Uttarakhand’s 70-member Assembly, the majority mark is 36. The state has witnessed a record 10 CMs, beginning with Nityanand Swami to the current BJP incumbent Pushkar Dhami.
- In Goa, the majority mark is 21. A coalition of BJP, Goa Forward Party (GFP), and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) formed the state government in 2017, with Manohar Parrikar becoming the CM.
- In Manipur, the majority mark to form a government is 31. The state saw a tough battle between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its two estranged allies — National People’s Party (NPP) and Naga People’s Front (NPF).