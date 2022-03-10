Assembly Election Results 2022 LIVE: Welcome to India.com’s 2022 Assembly Election Results live blog, readers. Finally, after over two months of the long-drawn election process in five states, it is decision time. The counting of votes for Assembly elections (Vidhan Sabha Chunav) in— Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur will begin shortly. Recent exit polls by different agencies have projected a clear win for Yogi Adityanath-led BJP in Uttar Pradesh and Bhagwant Mann-led AAP in Punjab. Things in Uttarakhand, Goa are too close to call by several pollsters while the majority showed a swing for the ruling alliance in Manipur. While all that has no significance, today’s results will also reflect how accurate different agencies have been in their predictions. So stay tuned with India.Com as the team will bring you the latest news updates from all the 690 Assembly constituencies of the 5 states. Follow our LIVE blog for the latest results and round-wise updates from the counting centres in UP, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur as the early trends are expected to emerge in an hour and so.Also Read - Uttarakhand Assembly Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting of Votes to Begin at 8 AM

Election Facts At Glance